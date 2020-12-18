Three SOJO hotels to officially start operations from end of 2020

The room system of SOJO Hotels is completely different from existing hotels TNH Hotels & Resorts is an investor and hotel operator based on a streamlined and convenient service mindset, focusing creativity on customers and flexible application of digital technology as a competitive advantage.Known as the first Vietnamese hotel chain of this kind meeting international standards for a convenient business hotel, SOJO Hotels is a new unique accommodation promoted by TNH Hotels & Resorts. The room system of SOJO Hotels is completely different from existing hotels, including large modern beds, panoramic windows, and colour-changing bathrooms. Customers will be able to check-in 48 hours in advance, open their room doors by phone. JO247 bar is an impressive open space that is the highlight of SOJO Hotels. It is a combination of restaurant, hotel lobby, modern co-working space, and relaxing bar. With its unique design, JO247 will provide a civilised entertainment experience and a place to connect. Conveniently located in the hearts of Thai Binh city, Nam Dinh, Bac Giang, the three SOJO Hotels are a step towards promoting the local tourism economy. Bringing a completely new accommodation experience to the whole country, SOJO Hotels will continue to expand to Hanoi (April 2021), Ho Chi Minh City, Danang, and Quang Ninh,… Read full this story

