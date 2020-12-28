Passengers who hired the driver who transported a group of illegal entries into Việt Nam, including now two confirmed COVID-19 cases, in the southern provinces have been placed under quarantine for monitoring at Trường Khánh Commune medical station, Long Phú District, Sóc Trăng Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Hiếu HÀ NỘI — A hotpot restaurant and a karaoke bar in HCM City were locked down Monday after a 23-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus, linked to a previously reported patient that entered Việt Nam illegally on December 24, as more close contacts across the southern region are being identified. ABU restaurant, at 32/10 Bông Sao Street, Ward 5, District 8, and Su Su karaoke bar at 181 National Road 50, Ward 6, District 8, were closed and disinfection was carried out. District 8’s medical station is also asking those who have come to these places to report themselves to the nearest medical stations. The latest case, Patient No.1,451, whose registered residence was in Sư Vạn Hạnh apartment building in District 5, was deemed to have been staying in Myanmar with Patient No.1,440, before their group comprising six other Vietnamese crossed over Thailand and Cambodia to illegally enter Việt Nam… Read full this story

Three sites under lockdown in HCM City after illegal entry COVID-19 case quarantined have 288 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.