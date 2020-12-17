Nation Three people receive trial injection of Covid-19 vaccine today The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 17, 2020,12:19 (GMT+7) Three people receive trial injection of Covid-19 vaccine todayThe Saigon Times The first person is injected with Vietnam’s Covid-19 vaccine – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The Vietnam Military Medical Academy today, December 17, started the trial injection of a Covid-19 vaccine, Nano Covax, produced by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC on the first three people. This is the first phase of the human trial of the vaccine, the local media reported. According to Professor Do Quyet, director of the Vietnam Military Medical Academy, the academy and Nanogen have carefully prepared for the trial and the safety of volunteers will be prioritized. They will detemine the effect of the vaccine on these three people for 72 hours after the vaccination to determine the dosage and number of volunteers in the next phase. Participants will be closely monitored for 56 days and follow-up evaluations will continue for six months from the first injection. The second phase will be conducted in March next year, while the third phase, with the participation of 3,000-4,000, even 10,000 volunteers, will take place in August 2021. In the first phase, 60 healthy volunteers aged… Read full this story
