Three more women illegally entered Vietnam with 1,440th Covid-19 patient

Three more women have been reported to have illegally entered the country with the 1,440th Covid-19 patient – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Three more women reportedly entered Vietnam with the 1,440th Covid-19 patient and five others, but it is unknown if they are infected with Covid-19, the government of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang announced on December 31. There were nine people who illegally entered the country. After arriving in Khanh Binh Commune of An Giang Province's An Phu District, they were divided into two groups. The first group comprising the 1,440th Covid-19 patient and five others travelled in a seven-seater car driven by M.V.T, while T.V.U. drove another car to transport the rest, Tuoi Tre Online newspaper reported. T.V.U. said one of the three women exited his car near the Con Tien Bridge in An Phu District to travel to Ca Mau Province. T.V.U asked his friend to transport the woman to Ca Mau. The friend is quarantining…

