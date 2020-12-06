Thousands of high school English teachers in Hanoi are concerned about a new announcement by the municipal Department of Education and Training (DoET) stating they would be tested. Students at the Viet Duc High School in Hanoi. The department asked for an assessment of English teachers in high schools against the International English Language Testing System (IELTS). The assessment is scheduled to finish by June 25. Many teachers worry they will not reach the score of 6.5 in IELTS, even though they’ve worked as teachers of English for many years. Teachers said that the assessment had positive points, which helps teachers check their capacity and gain new knowledge. However, many others believe that if the results were announced in public, it would put pressure on their jobs. “We must teach and study for IELTS at the same time and it will affect our schedule,” said a teacher in Long Bien District. Another teacher in Thanh Tri District said that the assessment deadline was too soon, leaving many teachers exhausted after studying. Students were revising for the year-end exam, so teachers could not help them prepare and revise for their own exam at the same time, she said. Many old teachers… Read full this story

Thousands of Vietnamese teachers worry over IELTS test have 320 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 6, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.