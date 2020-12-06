Thousands of calendar books given to naval and border guard troops

Leader of the Vietnam Association of Publishing Houses presents the calendar books to representatives of the two forces. Speaking at the event, Director of the Department of Publishing, Printing and Distribution under the Ministry of Information and Communications and Vice President of the Vietnam Association of Publishing Houses Nguyen Nguyen highlighted that the 2021 calendar books contain meaningful messages. He said the offer of calendar books demonstrated the gratitude of personnel of the Vietnam Association of Publishing Houses to troops who are on the frontline safeguarding national sovereignty. Representatives of the political departments of the Vietnam People’s Navy and the Border Guard Command thanked the Vietnam Association of Publishing Houses for their care and support for naval and border guard troops over the past time. They affirmed that the calendar books are significant cultural gifts to encourage troops performing their duties in border areas and at sea to fulfill their missions. They promised to hand over the gifts to their troops as soon as possible. Translated by Chung Anh

