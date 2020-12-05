Thien Long Group receives Vietnam Value Award On November 25, Thien Long Group and other 123 enterprises with more than 280 products were honoured with the Vietnam Value award for their contributions in establishing the country with an image for high-quality goods and services that are competitive in the international market. Established in 1981, Thien Long is currently one of the leading Vietnamese suppliers of stationery. The group also targets developing in a sustainable direction based on its internal strengths, which are shown in its manufacturing lines and distribution system both in the domestic and export markets. Thanks to its methodical, long-term investment strategy in its manufacturing system, Thien Long has created a diverse product portfolio of ever-improving quality, with 550 products in five groups, namely writing, marking, office suppliers, colouring, and school supplies. For more than a decade, Thien Long has constantly consolidated and increased the position of the No.1 stationery company in Vietnam with a distribution network of 65,000 retail outlets across the country. Furthermore, the group continuously invests in modern technology to improve production capacity, human resources, and distribution system, expand value chain, and seek opportunities for cooperation and development to reach the biggest goal which is… Read full this story
