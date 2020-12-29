The smorgasbord of sauces in Vietnamese cuisine

The Thanh Hóa style gỏi cá, or fresh garupa fish on an ice bed. — VNS Photo Trương Vị Nguyễn Mỹ Hà Making sauces to accompany food is a challenge for any chef and the world of sauces can be a jungle that novice cooks falter in. Vietnamese dipping sauces could be categorised into a mixture of salt-based, fish sauce or soy sauce-based and more sophisticated sauces like gravy that must be simmered for a long time and blended to make a fine dipping mixture. The basic family dipping sauce that most people learn first is to add sugar and lemon to fish sauce for summer boiled morning glory dipping. To alter the sour ingredients, you can replace with boiled dracontomelon, or tamarind. The boiled morning glory must be dipped in mixed fish sauce or whole bean soy paste. The best soy paste comes from Bần Village in Hưng Yên Province, some 60km east of Hà Nội. Boiled pork belly slices can be dipped in normal fish sauce. But to enhance the flavour, they must be dipped in shrimp paste, with sugar and lemon or kumquat juice. The shrimp paste exudes a strong smell, but if you have it in an… Read full this story

