​​​​​​​The Nutcracker ballet starts Christmas season in HCM City

Dancers of the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will start the Christmas season with the classical ballet The Nutcracker. — Photo courtesy of the theatre HCM CITY — Dancers of the HCM City Ballet Symphony Orchestra and Opera (HBSO) will launch the Christmas season with the classical ballet The Nutcracker, a two-act production choreographed by Johanne Jakhelln Constant, art director of the Moving Art Theatre in Bodo, Norway, on December 11 and 12. The work is based on the story The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by German author E.T.A. Hoffmann. It features the dream of the little girl Clara and her adventures with a nutcracker, a gift from her godfather. It was first presented at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia on December 17, 1892, and has become a worldwide favourite during the Christmas season. It premiered in HCM City in 2001 as part of the Norway government’s Transposition programme to bring classical music projects to Việt Nam. This season, it will be staged by dancers of HBSO, including Hồ Phi Điệp (the Nutcracker), Nguyễn Thu Trang (Clara), Đỗ Hoàng Khang Ninh (Sugarplum Fairy) and Đặng Minh Hiền (Mr Drosselmeyer). Japanese dancer Yuki Hiroshige will play the role of Snow Queen and Dewdrop. Hiroshige began practicing ballet at the age… Read full this story

