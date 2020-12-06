In the News The many risks energy service companies may encounter By Minh Tam Sunday, Dec 6, 2020,13:55 (GMT+7) The many risks energy service companies may encounterBy Minh Tam Since the regulatory framework for the ESCO model remains incomplete and patchy, ESCOs are trying to employ whatever in hand to safeguard their rights and interests – PHOTO: THANH HOA Energy service companies (ESCOs) are facing numerous risks since the regulatory framework for their sector is both incomplete and patchy, according to industry insiders. Since Indochine Import Export Investment Industrial JSC (DDG) established a foothold in the ESCO model around 19 years ago, the company has gained considerable experience. “Many problems have arisen since we signed ESCO contracts,” said ESCO Technical Director Nguyen Thanh Long. “Some of our clients intentionally conceal their amounts of energy consumption or provide false information. There are also cases where customers did not know, or failed to determine their amounts of energy use properly.” Mr. Long was speaking on the sidelines of a recent workshop on the ESCO model hosted by the EU – Vietnam Energy Facility (EVEF) in collaboration with the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade. “Consequently, the revenue we have generated was incompatible with our heavy investment… Read full this story

