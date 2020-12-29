The importance of 5G for Vietnam

Denis Brunetti, president of Ericsson in Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos The year of 2020 will be remembered as a milestone in Vietnam’s ICT history as three of the country’s largest mobile operators, Viettel, VNPT, and MobiFone gave consumers the first experience of 5G through commercial pilots in partnerships with mobile network equipment providers like Ericsson. With this initial launch of 5G services, people in several locations across Vietnam have already been experiencing the higher speeds and superior performance that 5G offers, with the promise of much more to come. It is an incredibly exciting time to be part of the technology sector. The launch of 5G services will serve the government’s goal of making Vietnam one of the early adopters of 5G across industry and society. The technology will enable Vietnam to unleash the full potential of the Industry 4.0 and will be the foundation upon which Vietnam can further build on its digital transformation and realise its strategic visions. When we reflect on the history of the ICT industry in Vietnam, we can clearly see the pivotal impact Viettel, VNPT, and MobiFone have each had on Vietnam’s phenomenal GDP growth and sustained socioeconomic development as all three pioneered… Read full this story

