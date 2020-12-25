The fine art of promoting craft village development

Diverse promotional solutions Vietnam is proud to be one of the cradles of traditional crafts in the world, expressing rich and diverse tangible and intangible cultural values. Despite the development of many modern industries, along with rapid urbanization, many traditional craft villages still flourish ranging in type from lacquer, ceramic and porcelain, to gold and silver, embroidery, bamboo, rattan, and weaving. The names of trade villages and fine artisans have acquired a reputation at home and abroad. Craft village export turnover reached more than US$2.35 billion in 2019. Moreover, despite many difficulties caused by Covid-19, in the first nine months of 2020, exports grew over 10 percent. In order to implement the national target program on new rural construction, the MoIT has coordinated with ministries and localities on programs to encourage and support traditional crafts but modernize their production and marketing. The ministry has also presided and coordinated with agencies, units, associations and localities on implementing nearly 400 projects and tasks with a budget of VND75 billion within the framework of the “Buy Vietnamese Goods” campaign. As one of the fine art cooperatives in Hanoi’s Van Phuc silk village, the Vun Art Cooperative attaches great importance to participating in the… Read full this story

