The fight against corruption gains initial successes

Former member of the Party Central Party Polibureau Phan Diễn. Photo chinhphu.vn Phan Diễn, former member of the Party Central Party Polibureau, talks to Chinhphu.vn on successes gained in the current term of the XII Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam in the fight against corruption Do you have any comments on the country's fight against corruption in the last few years? The fight against corruption and embezzlement is an issue of all countries worldwide, including Việt Nam. In such a fight we have to do it continuously or else it will lead to failure. Sometimes in the past, our fight against corruption was just an ebb tide and corruption had a chance to rear its head. In the 12th Legislature, the Party Central Committee considered the fight against corruption and Party rectification campaign as the most important activities of the Party and Government. And it was a decisive factor making a drastic change in the country and help overcome the socio-economic crisis and restore the general public's confidence in the Party and the Government and society. I highly appreciate achievements that Việt Nam has gained in the fight against corruption and negative activities in the current tenure…

