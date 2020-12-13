In the News The dilemma of boosting localization in a small market By Trinh Hoang Sunday, Dec 13, 2020,16:46 (GMT+7) The dilemma of boosting localization in a small marketBy Trinh Hoang The small market is the key bottleneck facing localization efforts. To ensure the system operates at full capacity, each component made by supporting industries must have an order quantity of at least 50,000 per annum – PHOTO: LE MINH KHUE Resolution 115/2020/NQ-CP aims to fuel the growth of supporting industries, including those for cars. However, these policies are unlikely to change the supply chain of the auto industry and enhance localization given Vietnam’s small market. Vietnam’s auto market had an output of less than 150,000 per annum during 2007-2014. This figure rose to 250,000-300,000 per annum in 2015-2020, less than 50% of the designed capacity of 680,000 per annum. This is extremely small compared with Thailand’s (3,000,000 per annum). The small market is the key bottleneck facing localization efforts. To ensure the system operates at full capacity, each component made by supporting industries must have an order quantity of at least 50,000 per annum. For example, Vietnam produces about 3,000,000 motorbikes per annum, so the localization rate in this industry is 90%. Thailand,… Read full this story

