Around Town The beauty of salt fields By Hai Duong Sunday, Dec 13, 2020,16:47 (GMT+7) The beauty of salt fieldsBy Hai Duong The vast Hon Khoi Salt Field is seen from above – PHOTOS: HAI DUONG Hon Khoi salt fields, which may be the biggest of its kind in Vietnam, cover more than 400 hectares spanning Ninh Thuy, Ninh Diem, Ninh Hai and Ninh Tho districts in Khanh Hoa Province. The centuries-old salt fileds provide the source of living for thousands of people in the four districts. Yet salt workers, both men and women, toil day in day out on the fields as they have to labor under the baking sun and chilly sea winds from sunup to sundown. The product of these salt fields are said figuratively to have its flavor from not only the white salt but also workers’ sweat. Salt workers starting their day A group of salt farmers are collecting salt Mounds of salt under the sun Local women carrying baskets full of salt… …to big salt hills Share with your friends:
- Pear Cake with Salted Caramel Mascarpone Frosting
- American (Rod) Gods: How the AMBR Award Is Decided at GNRS
- I can believe it’s not butter: The rise and fall of margarine
- Taste Test: Canned cakes and pudding
- The Greatest Restaurant In The World: Discovering A New Era Of Food At Noma
- Thursday's Best Deals: PC Accessory Sale, Stanley Mugs, Logitech Mouse, and More
- 25 movie characters who are definitely voting for Trump
- Genetically modified mosquitoes could wipe out the world's most deadly viruses. If we let them.
- Are ghosts real? We took a 'ghost meter' to some famously haunted locations to find out
- Do Mormon Genealogy Records Include Black People?
The beauty of salt fields have 286 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 13, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.