The appeal of innovative experience tourism

Domestic tourism is gaining traction in the ending months of 2020 Data from the General Department of Tourism showed that domestic tourists reached 42.5 million in the first 10 months of 2020. According to Booking.com, Vietnam witnessed an unprecedented increase in domestic tourism during the COVID-19 era. A whopping 96 per cent of the total distance travelled by Vietnamese between June 1 and August 31, 2020 was within the country, compared to only 52 per cent during the same period in 2019. As international routes have yet to be recovered, domestic tourists are the "lifeline" of the national tourism industry. This is an important time for tourism businesses, travel agencies, and hospitality developers as domestic tourism will be the driving force for the development of tourism and hospitality market in the near future. Meanwhile, the hunger for holidays is stimulating the hospitality market after several months of social restrictions in various places. Tourism lovers are looking for new destinations in Vietnam or popular destinations with new experiences. According to a September survey of 1,000 people by the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board (TAB), over 20 per cent of respondents have plans to travel from December 2020 to January 2021, at Christmas…

