Dr. Le Thi Tuyet Mai addressing the meeting The ceremony was part of the on-going activities to honor contributions of countries around the world to building rules to minimize sufferings of civilians during armed conflicts. This was the first time that the celebration has been held in Vietnam. Addressing the event, Dr. Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Head of the Department of International Law and Treaties of the Foreign Ministry said that the 1949 Geneva Convention underlines the principles of respect for the right to live and the basic rights of each individual in conflict and has rules to protect civilians, wounded and sick servicemen, troubled sailors and prisoners of war. Mai emphasized that as a civilized and peace-loving country, Vietnam has pursued a consistent policy of settling international disputes by peaceful means while actively cooperating with other countries to maintain sustainable peace in the region and the world and attaching much importance to perfecting humanitarian policies and ensuring the practice of human rights. In wartime, as a member of the Geneva Convention 1949, Vietnam strictly exercised the convention, protected civilians and wounded and sick soldiers while humanly treating prisoners of war. Vietnam’s serious implementation of the convention helped the international… Read full this story

The 70th anniversary of 1949 Geneva conventions observed in Vietnam have 286 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 17, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.