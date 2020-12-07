Thai Vietjet wins ‘Fastest Growing Low-Cost Carrier of the Year’ award

Thai Vietjet’s aircraft is taking off (Source: Vietjet) Hanoi (VNA) – Thai Vietjet, a subsidiary of Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet Air, has won another major award, receiving global recognition as the ‘Fastest Growing Low-Cost Carrier of the year’ in Thailand, conferred by Global Business Outlook Magazine. The award highlights Thai Vietjet’s achievements in fleet and new destination growth. Starting operations for both international and domestic services in late 2016 with only three aircraft, the carrier has obtained triple-digit growth since then with 13 aircraft, together with 14 Thai domestic destinations and 17 other international routes operated to Vietnam, Taiwan, and mainland China. Thai Vietjet’s cabin crew are walking in Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok (Source: Vietjet) With seven new routes recently announced in 2020, Thai Vietjet plans to carry more than three million passengers this year with a fleet of 15 aircraft. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused great damage to the global economy and tourism in general, leaving the aviation industry with a lot of challenges. With our efforts and better defining our mission in the economy in general and the tourism industry in particular, we have urgently changed our development strategies to help keep travel and tourism active following a… Read full this story

