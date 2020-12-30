Workers disinfect a Vietjet aircraft. —Photo courtesy of Vietjet BANGKOK Thai Vietjet will provide weekly semi-commercial flights from HCM City to Bangkok every Friday starting January 8, 2021. The flights are expected to partly contribute to recovering the travel and trade between the two countries after a long suspension since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic while providing convenient and valued choices for passengers returning home during the travel restricted period. Passengers, either Thai citizens or foreigners, who travel from HCM City to Bangkok are advised to visit skyfun.vietjetair.com to search and book for needed flights. Travel instructions, including required documents and quarantine conditions by Thai authorities, are also provided in simplified version during the booking process. For more information regarding the travel regulations in Thailand, passengers may contact [email protected] and LINE Official account @rtcg.hcmc. In addition, those who want to travel from Bangkok to HCM City may contact the helpdesk at [email protected] for further information and guidance. Passengers are required to prepare and complete all needed documents prior to departure to Việt Nam, before taking standard quarantine upon arrival. — VNS

Thai Vietjet to launch semi-commercial flights from HCM City to Bangkok have 270 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.