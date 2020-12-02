Thai company to invest in solar power, clean water in Vietnam

WHA is planning to acquire a solar farm in Vietnam. (Photo for illustration) WHA chief executive officer Jareeporn Jarukornsakul said the two planned Vietnam acquisitions along with WHA’s Thai digital platform business will help the company generate revenue next year. The company will postpone investment in land for factories and warehouses this year because land use has not increased, said Jareeporn, adding that WHA will announce its operating plan at the beginning of next year. Company profit this year was lower than in 2019 since land deals in Thailand and Vietnam are expected to drop to 600-700 rai (960,000-1.12 million square metres) from the targeted 900 rai due to the COVID-19 lock-downs, she said. “Meanwhile, we are waiting to find out whether the company can lease about 200,000 square meters of land this year or not,” she said, adding that it had already leased 100,000 sq.m this year. However, she said this was not a concern as the company was able to diversify risks, while expecting to realize gains from sales of assets to WHA Premium Growth Real Estate Investment Trust (WHART) and Hemraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust (HREIT) of 4.6 billion THB this year. She added Goertek Precision… Read full this story

