Other News Thai company acquires Bien Hoa Packaging The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020,11:13 (GMT+7) Thai company acquires Bien Hoa PackagingThe Saigon Times Employees work at a Bien Hoa Packaging factory – PHOTO: COURTESY OF BIEN HOA PACKAGING HCMC – TCG Solutions Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Thai conglomerate Siam Cement Group, has announced that it will purchase over 12 million shares, or a 94.11% stake, in Vietnam’s Bien Hoa Packaging (Sovi). The transaction will be processed through the Vietnam Securities Depository between December 16 and 31, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. The transaction value has not been revealed, but with the current market price of VND81,500 per Sovi share, TCG would spend up to VND978 billion (US$42.3 million) on the deal. Prior to the acquisition, the Vietnamese company raised its foreign ownership limit to 100% in July. Sovi also held an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders early this month, during which Vietnamese leaders of the company resigned and were replaced with Thai personnel from TCG. TCG Solutions director Suchai Korprasertsri was appointed as the new Sovi president, while Ekarach Sinnarong, CEO of a member company of SCG in Vietnam, became the CEO and legal representative of Sovi for the 2020-2023 tenure. Founded in… Read full this story

