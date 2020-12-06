Textile exports to fall for the first time in 25 years

With the Covid-19 situation remains serious in the U.S. and some European countries, exports to these markets will continue to face difficulties due to a shortage of orders, the Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a recent report.The 15-percent decrease, however, is still lower than the 20-25 percent plunge in global demand this year, it said, adding that domestic companies have been making efforts to pump up revenue by producing lower-added value products to ensure cash flow.HCMC-based Dony Garment is focusing on small orders. Pham Quang Anh, CEO, said that in the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak, his company took on orders of millions of masks from buyers in the U.S. and the E.U, but now the company is accepting orders as low as 36,000 units.Even though the value of masks is 10 percent or 5 percent of other products made before the pandemic, many customers have reached out to the company and asked for them, which has helped keep the business running, he added.The company’s revenues in the first 11 months actually surged 2.7 times year-on-year thanks to masks, he said.Other companies expect new trade pacts will help boost exports.Vu Duc Giang, Chairman of the Vietnam Textile and… Read full this story

