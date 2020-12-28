Tết tour season hit by COVID-19 fears

Children on a sightseeing tour at the Sài Gòn Zoo and Botanical Garden in HCM City. VNS Photo HCM CITY — HCM City travel firms have announced a number of domestic tours for Tết (Lunar New Year) with huge discounts and promotions. This year demand is lower than at the same time last year since customers are reconsidering plans to travel, Trần Thanh Vũ, general director of Vinagroup Travel, told Người Lao Động (The Labourer) newspaper. Phạm Quý Huy, director of Kiwi Travel, said in past years outbound tours were usually sold a few months prior to Tết followed by domestic tours. Due to the pandemic, this year only domestic tours were being sold, he said. Many travel agencies began selling them a month ago, with most tours being to destinations in the north since people from HCM City prefer to travel to the north to enjoy the cold weather during Tết, he said. The pandemic had affected travel demand and people are reluctant to book tours due to worries about a possible COVID-19 outbreak, he added. Võ Thị Ngọc Thúy, deputy director of the city Department of Tourism, said travel agencies were making efforts to diversify travel products and arrange… Read full this story

