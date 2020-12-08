Infrastructure Test run for Hanoi urban railway to begin December 12 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020,19:28 (GMT+7) Test run for Hanoi urban railway to begin December 12The Saigon Times A train of the Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway system. The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway in Hanoi City is set to start a trial operation within 20 days from December 12 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway in Hanoi City is set to start a trial operation within 20 days from December 12 to assess the quality and safety of the entire system. Vu Hong Phuong, acting general director of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport, said on December 7 that the trains of the railway would operate on a trial basis from 5.00 a.m. to 11.00 p.m. Six trains will run at off-peak hours, while nine trains will run at peak hours from the starting point to the end of the railway and vice versa, VnExpress news site reported. The total 13 trains with four carriages each will be operated on a trial basis, starting at Yen Nghia Station of Ha Dong District and ending at Cat Linh Station in downtown Dong Da… Read full this story

