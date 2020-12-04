TESOL practitioners at a two-day international symposium that wrapped up yesterday (December 4) in HCM City. VNS Photo Thu Hằng HCM CITY — Domestic and international TESOL practitioners exchanged information about English language teaching skills in the new technology era at a two-day international symposium that wrapped up on Friday in HCM City. The symposium on “Advancing Knowledge and Skills in Teaching English in Industry 4.0 among TESOL Practitioners in Việt Nam” attracted nearly 70 English specialists and teachers in the southern region and international TESOL practitioners. “With the development of technology, English language teachers nowadays can design very interesting lessons for the students. With technology, students’ motivation and engagement can be enhanced clearly in the classroom as well as outside the classroom,” said Hồ Thanh Mỹ Phương, director of SEAMEO Regional Training Center (SEAMEO RETRAC). “Especially this year, since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, technology has played an even more important role to make sure students can continue learning even when they can not go to school,” Phương said. “Under this situation, the teacher’s ability to use technology for teaching is very necessary. However, research findings indicate that many teachers of English, especially in remote provinces and districts, are still struggling using technology for teaching. During social distancing, online learning was impossible… Read full this story

TESOL practitioners update teaching skills for 4.0 industry era have 331 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.