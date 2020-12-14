Techcombank bags Best Syndicated Loan in Vietnam by Triple A Country Awards 2020

Techcombank’s deal awarded “Best Syndicated Loan in Vietnam” by The Asset’s Triple A Country Awards 2020 The loan facility was signed on April 17, 2020 with United Overseas Bank (UOB) as the coordinator and facility agent, and ANZ, CTBC Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Taishin Bank as mandated lead arrangers, underwriters, and book-runners. Originally sized at $300 million, Techcombank’s inaugural offshore syndicated loan was launched in mid-February 2020 as part of its funding plan. Resting on the bank’s preeminent stature, strong brand, and impressive business growth in recent years, the facility received an enthusiastic response from the international syndication market. To accommodate the oversubscription from over 24 financial institutions from Australia, China, India, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the facility amount was raised to $500 million. The loan has become the largest syndicated loan to banks in Vietnam and the second-largest in Southeast Asia in 2020, despite the market turmoil due to COVID-19. “We are proud of the Best Syndicated Loan award announced by The Asset – one of Asia’s leading financial magazine – for Techcombank’s first successful syndicated loan transaction of $500 million. The award attests to international confidence in the bank and its impressive achievements in… Read full this story

