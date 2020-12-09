Other News Tax agency asks Grab to explain ride charge hike The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020,19:57 (GMT+7) Tax agency asks Grab to explain ride charge hikeThe Saigon Times Grab drivers turn off the Grab ride-hailing app to express their opposition to the hike in ride charges. The General Department of Taxation has written to Grab asking it to explain ride charge hike – PHOTO: CHANH TRUNG HCMC – The General Department of Taxation has written to Grab asking it to clarify the information stating that Grab has hiked ride charges due to the impact of Decree 126 of the Tax Management Law, which took effect from December 5. The general department’s response came after the firm’s hike had sparked a strong uproar among Grab drivers and customers. Decree 126 stipulates that organizations and firms which cooperate with individuals must bear responsibility for declaring value-added taxes (VAT) and issuing an invoice for the revenue, according to the general department. These organizations and firms are allowed to deduct VAT and represent the individuals to declare and pay taxes in line with tax regulations. Speaking of the impact of Decree 126 on Grab, the General Department of Taxation said that over the past few years,… Read full this story

