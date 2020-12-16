HCMC Tat Thanh Cang arrested The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020,18:10 (GMT+7) Tat Thanh Cang arrestedThe Saigon Times Tat Thanh Cang – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The HCMC Police Department this afternoon, December 16, detained Tat Thanh Cang, former permanent deputy secretary of the municipal Party Committee, and searched his house for evidence. The move was made nearly two years after Cang was dismissed from his posts as member of the Party Central Committee and permanent deputy secretary of the HCMC Party Committee due to his serious violations. According to a conclusion which the Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee released in November 2018, Cang, who was at the time the deputy secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, had committed a serious breach of regulations on the management and use of assets at State-owned enterprises. For instance, Cang allowed Tan Thuan Industrial Promotion Company Limited (IPC), a business under the HCMC Party Committee, to lower its stake in South Saigon Development Corporation (SADECO) from 44% to 28% by selling 9 million shares to Nguyen Kim Co. without going through a mandatory bidding process. While serving as a member of the HCMC Party Committee, member of the HCMC People’s Committee and director of the HCMC Department… Read full this story

