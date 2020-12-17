TAITRA organised event to protect health of overseas Chinese and Taiwanese businessmen

The Overseas Taiwanese Healthcare Webinar was jointly organized by TAITRA and the Overseas Community Affairs Council, under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Welfare. Photo: TAITRA During the event, doctors introduced the Eucare App and New Southbound Health Center and shared the latest proton therapy technologies from Taiwan, as well as teaching how to read health check reports and air pollution issues. This event attracted 1,013 online visits to participate and interact. Leonor F. M. Lin, president and CEO of TAITRA, stated in her opening speech that to share Taiwan’s epidemic prevention information with the world, TAITRA has incorporated resources such as the epidemic prevention supply chain and epidemic prevention expertise to establish the Taiwan Global Anti-COVID-19 Pavilion website. She noted that Taiwan’s best medical talents and technologies are expected to become the strongest backing for the health management of overseas Chinese and Taiwanese in the world. For example, the current cancer treatment in Taiwan has been developed quite well. For instance, autoimmune cell therapy has become a mainstream therapy, medical technology proton therapy is used to preserve vitality, cancer diagnosis, and treatment quality certification is promoted, and cancer treatment is reasonably priced. Chia Ching Hsu, Deputy Minister of the Overseas Community Affairs Council,… Read full this story

