Swiss Post Solutions Vietnam wins Gold Stevie Award

Joining Stevie Awards for five consecutive years, this is the first time Swiss Post Solutions Vietnam was honored with a Gold title, marking its continuous endeavor to improve the quality of services and reactions to Covid-19.The International Business Awards®,continuously organized for the past 17 years, this year received more than 3,800 nominations for individuals and corporations from all corners of the world. The virtual award ceremony on December 1 welcomed many representatives from renowned and reputable firms and institutes. Viettel Group and Swiss Post Solutions Vietnam were the two Vietnamese representatives in this momentous event. Anatolijus Fouracre, CEO of SPS Vietnam, receives the Gold trophy at the 17th IBA award ceremony on December 1, 2020. Photo by SPS Vietnam. “This award is a powerful validation for our delivery excellence in business processing outsourcing and data management services. Our business continuity plan during social lockdown plays a critical role in making Vietnam offshore operation a truly resilient part of the SPS global network. This achievement is the result of the concentrated effort of all teams working with our IT colleagues to setup work from home infrastructure weeks before the government implemented social lockdown rules,” Anatolijus Fouracre, the company’s CEO, said.Stevie Awards… Read full this story

