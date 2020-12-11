Swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng seen in the SEA Games last year. He is expected to shine at the Tokyo Olympics next year. – Photo dayboitrangbom.com Swimming HÀ NỘI — Swimmer Nguyễn Huy Hoàng is expected to shine at the Tokyo Olympics next year. Hoàng, 20, is the only Vietnamese swimmer to have secured two slots to compete in Japan’s event in the men’s 800m freestyle and 1,500m freestyle. “Hoàng is set to reach the top 12 in the Olympics. However, I see that he has a chance to reach the top eight (final round). This is difficult but it will be a historical achievement if he gains this. The training staff, Hoàng and myself, will try to complete his goal,” said Hoàng’s coach, Chinese national Huang Gouhui. According to Huang, the big difficulty now is the COVID-19 pandemic that has stopped Hoàng from competing in international tournaments to gain experience and hone his skills. However, Hoàng is being trained under a special lesson plan with high intensity and closely supervised by the training staff. Huang said he believes that Hoàng will make a name for Vietnamese swimming at the world’s biggest sporting event. Hoàng, a native of the central province of Quảng Bình,… Read full this story

Swimmer Hoàng expected to shine at Tokyo Olympics have 341 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 11, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.