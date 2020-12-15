Swedish influence extends to aviation

The loan has been proposed in order to upgrade and expand airports, photo Le Toan Vietnam’s Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The has worked with a group of Swedish businesses led by Sweden’s Ambassador to Vietnam Ann Måwe on the $2 billion loan and future possibilities of cooperating in aviation projects. The mission, including tech titans like Ericsson and ABB, is hunting for business openings in airports, especially the to-be-built Long Thanh International Airport, Terminal 3 at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, and upgrades in other areas. Denis Brunetti, president of Ericsson in Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, said that the group is part of the Business Sweden consortia of companies that has joined together to support the Long Thanh project in the future. “Ericsson believes that 5G digital infrastructure will help make the proposed Long Thanh airport, as well as all other airports across Vietnam, more efficient and productive through the benefits of resilient, secure, low latency, and high speed/bandwidth 5G mobile data connectivity,” he told VIR. Ericsson focuses on leveraging the power of 5G to digitally transform industries and enterprises across multiple sectors including transport, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and education. In the aviation sector particularly, Ericsson has played… Read full this story

