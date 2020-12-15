Supporting industry enterprises prepare to welcome investment wave

Enterprises should invest in modern technology to improve productivity and product quality A series of terminal international manufacturers such as Panasonic, Bosch, TTI, Samsung, Klaus and TTI are looking for more suppliers to increase their localization rate in order to optimize production and business efficiency. In particular, because Vietnam has successfully controlled the Covid-19 pandemic, many FDI enterprises in the US and Europe are looking for Vietnamese parts suppliers to replace interrupted supply from other countries. A number of Vietnamese companies have made efforts to improve their capacity in the race to become a vendor for large international corporations. Specifically, in 2019 and 2020, three member companies of the An Phat Holdings Joint Stock Company (APH) implemented consulting programs on the improvement and development of supporting industries provided by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and Samsung Vietnam. APH’s long-term goals are to improve the localization of products, develop high-tech products, expand investment, and enhance its position in the global supply chain. According to Dinh Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman and General Director of APH, the company is trying to increase the quantity and content of Vietnamese gray matter in components for phones, cars, motorbikes, printers, washing machines, which requires a… Read full this story

