Support recovery for the steel sector

Trinh Khoi Nguyen, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA), said that although the unexpected pandemic made the situation tough for the steel industry, leaving many local producers struggling to achieve similar growth rates like in previous years, the situation has been improving as the government's control of the health crisis and the drastic directions of the prime minister sped up public investment projects. In November, steel production of all kinds reached 2.45 million tonnes, up 4.34 per cent on-month and 15.6 per cent on year. Sales also stood at 2.45 million tonnes, marking a sharp increase of 36.9 per cent compared to October. In the first 11 months of 2020, steel production of all kinds reached 23.33 million tonnes, according to the VSA. Hoa Sen Group (HSG) and Hoa Phat Group (HPG), both listed in the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange, recorded decent performances throughout the health crisis. In the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2019-2020, Hoa Sen sold 525,277 tonnes of steel. The company estimates that consolidated business results for the fiscal year 2019-2020 will reach an output of 1.62 million tonnes of steel, an increase of over 8…

