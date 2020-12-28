The event was attended by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Political Commissar of the Vietnam Border Guard Command Lt. Gen. Tran Danh Vuong, and President of the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Women Union Ha Thi Nga. Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh speaks at the event. Speaking at the conference, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh spoke highly of the results of the program, adding that it has brought remarkable changes to border localities. He urged responsible agencies to continue to enhance information dissemination, and mobilize border women and their families to follow the Law on National Borders, the Vietnam Border Guard Law, and other directives of the Party and State on border affairs. The government official required localities’ leadership to provide favorable conditions for the Vietnam Border Guard Command and the Vietnamese Women Union to implement the program, contributing to improving the living conditions for women in border areas. At the conference, the organizers launched the program for the 2021-2025 period to implement the current supporting plan for 110 border communes while adding 100 other communes to the program. On the occasion, the organizers handed over certificates of merit to 109 individuals and groups to recognize… Read full this story

Support program for border women reviewed have 327 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.