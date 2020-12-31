Supply donation to the people of Danang in prevention of COVID-19

The event was attended by leaders of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in Danang, representatives of CME and Mitani Sangyo Group, and the media Bui Trung Kien – general director of Copper Mountain Energy Company, a leading player in developing industrial rooftop solar power projects for factories, warehouses, and other industrial buildings, said: “In quarantine areas for Vietnamese citizens arriving from abroad, in hospitals and airports in Danang, people are in desperate need of medical supplies to prevent the pandemic. With the approval of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, we hope to send these practical medical supplies to the people of Danang.” The leader of Mitani Sangyo shared: “This is a time when it is essential that we support each other. COVID-19 has no borders nor does it distinguish between countries. To win this battle with the pandemic, we must cooperate and support each other.” In Vietnam, Mitani Sangyo Group operates in multiple industries including software technology, plastic component manufacturing, and chemical production to support the production activities of customers in Vietnam with whom they have worked in Japan. Along with the economic growth of Vietnam, the business fields of Mitani Sangyo Group have been expanding. Realising the difficulties faced by… Read full this story

