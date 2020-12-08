Sunwah Innovation Centre opens in HCM City

Sunwah Group on December 7 inaugurated the Sunwah Innovation Centre in HCM City. VNS Photo Thu Hằng HCM CITY — Sunwah Group yesterday inaugurated the Sunwah Innovation Centre in HCM City, one of a series of events to celebrate its 50th anniversary in Việt Nam. It aims to make the centre a key player in the local start-up eco-system that actively promotes innovation and entrepreneurship to help make the country a regional and global start-up hub. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jesse Choi, director of Sunwah Vietnam and CEO of Sunwah Innovations said, “We have already opened innovation centres in Shenyang, Tianjin, Wuxi and Beijing in China. “In future we will open other centres in Hà Nội, Phnom Penh, Japan, Canada, France, and other places where we do business. “These innovation centres will be linked together as well as connected to our local and international partners in the innovation field to work as a platform where all of our start-ups can exchange their ideas, resources and networking.” The Sunwah International Innovation Platform (SWIIP) was launched yesterday to create a global network of leading universities, institutes and organisations with the aim of leveraging the unique resources, business intelligence, and capabilities of each partner… Read full this story

