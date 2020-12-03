Sun Life Vietnam and ACB announce 15-year exclusive bancassurance partnership in Vietnam

Larry Madge, CEO, Sun Life Vietnam and Do Minh Toan, CEO and president of ACB, signed the agreement Larry Madge, CEO of Sun Life Vietnam, is upbeat about the Vietnamese insurance market’s bright prospects. He said that while the country’s population is young with high GDP growth, only about 10 per cent of the population has insurance. The industry contributes only 1.5 per cent of GDP, which is low compared to neighbouring countries like Thailand, around 3 per cent of GDP. However, as the general income level increases, people become more interested in insurance and investment. Furthermore, products and approaches are becoming more personalised than ever as the insurance industry innovates and introduces new technology. More distribution channels are engaged, such as the recent growth of bancassurance, which creates more comfortable access to insurance. All of these factors will contribute to the development of Vietnam’s insurance market in the coming time, Madge added. Bancassurance is an arrangement between a bank and an insurance company allowing the insurance company to sell its products to the bank’s client base. In fact, as recently as 2015, bancassurance formed an immaterial portion of the total life insurance market in Vietnam. In a short period,… Read full this story

