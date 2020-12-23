Infrastructure Sumitomo asked to clarify reason for fallen rubber cushion at metro line project The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020,10:30 (GMT+7) Sumitomo asked to clarify reason for fallen rubber cushion at metro line project The Saigon Times A concrete part of the HCMC’s first metro line has a crack after a rubber cushion used for a girder of a viaduct falls down. The consulting unit of the first metro line, NJPT, has written to the head office of Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation asking it for a clarification after the rubber cushion fell down – PHOTO: NLDO HCMC – The consulting unit of HCMC’s first metro line, NJPT, has written to the head office of Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation asking it for a clarification after a rubber cushion at a viaduct part of the metro line fell down. Sumitomo is the lead partner of the consortium grouping Cienco 6 and Sumitomo Corporation, which is the contractor of the elevated section and depots of the first metro line, connecting Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in District 9. NJPT said that five weeks have passed since the incident occurred, but the reason for the incident has yet to be given, Tuoi Tre… Read full this story

