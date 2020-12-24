Students play Santas, spread Christmas joy in HCM City

Nguyễn Hữu Vinh from Giao Quà Noel Tận Nhà (Christmas Gifts Home Delivery) puts on a Santa Claus costume and prepares to deliver Christmas presents to a party. VNS Photo Dũng Nguyễn Dũng Nguyễn & Bảo Hoa HCM City — The warm weather in HCM City may not create the ideal Christmas atmosphere, but that doesn’t stop Santa Clauses from spreading holiday cheer. Since the beginning of December, university students and graduates have been dressing up as the Father Christmas to deliver presents and spend time playing with children at their homes and schools. “To do this service we spent a lot of time, preparing since early December to operate throughout the five days close to Christmas,” said Nguyễn Hữu Vinh, a 25-year-old who plays Santa. “We have to prepare gifts, magic tricks, games to play and costumes.” His group, Giao quà Noel tận nhà (Christmas Gifts Home Delivery), offers Christmas gift delivery services, and of course, Santas for hire. “Becoming Santa Claus and delivering gifts brings joy to the children and motivates them to study and grow,” Vinh said. “We can be contacted through Facebook and our website. Customers can message us and request a Santa service, which will… Read full this story

