The stock market experienced a sharp decline in Q1. KIS Vietnam has advised investors not to ‘sell in May and go away’. The Covid-19 situation has created big changes in production, consumption and investment. Undervaluation has helped the market attract new investors, while bank deposit interest rate cuts have prompted people with idle money to invest in assets with higher risks and higher promised profits. KIS Securities believes that seasonal effect may not work this year and advises investors not to sell stocks in May. It hopes that the market will see slight recovery in the time to come thanks to the new domestic cash flow. KIS Securities believes that seasonal effect may not work this year and advises investors not to sell stocks in May. It hopes that the market will see slight recovery in the time to come thanks to the new domestic cash flow. Mai Lan Vietnam: one of fastest recovering stock markets The Vietnamese stock market regained nearly 100 points after a gloomy March, producing one of the best performances among stock markets around the globe. Record high number of new accounts on VN stock market opened The number of newly opened accounts has reached a… Read full this story

Stock market: seasonal effects won’t occur this year have 326 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at December 5, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.