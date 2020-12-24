Stock Market Stock market closes in downbeat mood The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 24, 2020,18:33 (GMT+7) Stock market closes in downbeat moodThe Saigon Times An electronic board shows stock prices at a securities firm in HCMC. Trading in the local stock market ended in negative territory today, December 24 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Trading in the local stock market ended in negative territory today, December 24, with the benchmark VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange shedding over 11 points. With the number of losers more than quadrupling that of winners by 367 to 88, the main index fell 11.38 points, or 1.05% against the previous session at 1,067.52. Turnover on the southern bourse contracted with volume and value declining 7% and 5% at over 757 million shares worth more than VND14 trillion, including over VND1.1 trillion worth of shares traded in block deals. In the group of bluechips, low-cost carrier VJC and brewery firm SAB rose slightly by 0.33% and 0.5%, respectively; while real estate developer VIC moved sideways. The remaining stocks in the group were losers, with bank stocks being the worst performers. For instance, lenders CTG and VPB dropped 1.6% each, their fellows BID, TCB, ACB, EIB sank over 2%,… Read full this story

