Stock Market Steel stocks stole limelight as VN-Index hits 3-year high The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 7, 2020,18:29 (GMT+7) Steel stocks stole limelight as VN-Index hits 3-year highThe Saigon Times Investors watch stock information at a securities firm. The strong cash flow helped spur a host of stocks, especially steel stocks, in the local market today, December 7 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The strong cash flow helped spur a host of stocks, especially steel stocks, in the local market, enabling the benchmark VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange to expand today, December 7. The main index extended growth and beat the 1,030-point level in the afternoon, establishing its new peak for the past three years, before easing a bit at the close and losing the 1,030-point level. With up to 275 winners and 149 losers, the benchmark index gained 8.49 points, or 0.83% against the previous session at 1,029.98. Trading volume and value on the southern bourse contracted by 6% and 5.64% to 520 million shares worth over VND10 trillion, including VND1.1 trillion worth of shares transacted in block deals. Notably, in the group of steelmakers, HPG added 3.4% to VND38,200 and led the HCMC market by liquidity, with 24.4 million shares changing… Read full this story

