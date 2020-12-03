Statistical upgrade aids revision of GDP efforts

The government has sent a report to the National Assembly’s (NA) Standing Committee, under which the Vietnamese economy in 2021 is expected to see reassessment in terms of scale, with total GDP of about VND9 quadrillion ($391.3 billion), in the event that the economy will grow about 6 per cent as set by the NA two weeks ago. If this figure is achieved, Vietnam’s GDP will be higher than that of Singapore ($363.39 billion), Malaysia ($357.27), and the Philippines ($334.04 billion) in 2019, according to calculations by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Such a big scale for Vietnam will come from the reassessment of GDP in 2021 under the support of the IMF, in an attempt to make more accurate decisions and policies in macroeconomic monitoring. Over past years, though Vietnam’s statistical inputs have been improving, data gathered remains insufficient for accurately calculating annual GDP targets. Furthermore, the development of the private sector has not been reflected fully in its data. For example, the performance of 76,000 enterprises, including several giants, has yet to be included in the calculation of the existing GDP size. In mid-October the IMF released a forecast on economic outlook of the… Read full this story

