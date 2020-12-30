Vietnam Economy State budget revenue meets 98.3% of target, higher than expected The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,07:53 (GMT+7) State budget revenue meets 98.3% of target, higher than expectedThe Saigon Times Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung speaks at an online conference between the Government and localities on December 29. The State budget revenue meets 98.3% of the target set for this year – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Despite the impact of Covid-19, the State budget revenue reached nearly VND1,500 trillion this year, meeting 98.3% of the target and much higher than the previous forecast, said Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung at an online conference between the Government and localities on December 29. Dung said the revenue was VND148-150 trillion higher than the figure predicted in August-September, the local media reported. This year, State management agencies have saved 70% of costs for conferences, workshops and local and foreign business trips and 10% of regular expenses. The high State budget revenue together with the gross domestic product growth of 2.91% have proved that Vietnam has stood firm in the face of difficulties caused by the pandemic and natural disasters as well as confirmed the Government’s statement that the country has successfully achieved the… Read full this story

