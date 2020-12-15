Nation State Audit pinpoints land, finance violations at Hancorp The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020,19:11 (GMT+7) State Audit pinpoints land, finance violations at HancorpThe Saigon Times The multipurpose residential complex project invested by Hancorp in the Thang Long International Village in Hanoi. The State Audit of Vietnam has pointed out multiple land and finance violations of Hancorp – PHOTO: DTO HCMC – The State Audit of Vietnam (SAV) has uncovered many land and finance violations at the Hanoi Construction Corporation (Hancorp) and asked the firm to pay some VND200 billion to the State budget. According to a report of SAV, Hancorp was handed over land lots at the Diplomatic Quarter in Hanoi’s Tay Ho District in 2008 but has yet to pay land rents and land use fees, the local media reported. At the Que Vo new urban area project in Bac Ninh Province, Tay Ho Company, a subsidiary of Hancorp, has yet to pay the fee for using 9.9 hectares of land for years. Hancorp has also failed to pay the land use fee for a 5,000-square-meter land lot in Hanoi’s Ha Dong District since 2001. As for a multipurpose residential complex project in the Thang Long International Village, Hancorp has completed… Read full this story

