Southeast Asia's largest chicken complex put into service in Binh Phuoc

HCMC – Southeast Asia's most modern and largest chicken processing and exporting complex was inaugurated at the Becamex-Binh Phuoc industrial zone in Chon Thanh District of Binh Phuoc Province today, December 23.

The CPV Food exporting chicken complex, which required a total investment of US$250 million and has a designed capacity of up to 100 million chickens per year after 2023, is expected to create a breakthrough for Vietnam's livestock industry, stated Montri Suwanposri, general director of C.P. Vietnam.

After being produced at the complex, the products will be exported to Japan, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, he added.

The complex prioritizes adopting the world's leading advanced technologies and meeting all safety standards. The application of Artificial Intelligence and Big Data technologies to management and production is expected to improve productivity and the quality of products, leverage competitiveness and develop a sustainable livestock sector in the country.

