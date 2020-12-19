Dang Hoai Bac, deputy head of PTIT and Park Dong Jin from Naver signed the MoU The cooperation is part of Naver’s Global AI R&D Belt strategy. Under the MoU, the two sides will cooperate in organised training courses on embedded, IoT, AI, big data, blockchain, data for students; and exchanges of students and teachers to help Vietnamese join the exchange programmes of Naver. The cooperation will also include technology transfer and exchange, technology application, products and services which Naver has strong expertise; develop new curricula and international training programme; scholarship programmes for PTIT’s excellent students in AI; and joint research projects between Naver and PTIT; among others. Addressing the signing ceremony, Dang Hoai Bac, deputy head of PTIT, expressed that he was deeply impressed by the Global AI R&D Belt strategy of Naver. “PTIT’s research teams are eager to cooperate with Naver’s because the fields that the South Korean technology giant is interested in are also PTIT’s focuses, especially multimedia labs and machine learning labs.” Park Dong Jin, director of Naver in charge of the Asia-Pacific region said that, “The cooperation with PTIT has been in Naver’s plan for a long time as the institute is the leading IT training… Read full this story

South Korea's internet giant Naver ventures further into Vietnam have 300 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 19, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.