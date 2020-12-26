South-central region makes efforts to combat illegal fishing

A fisherman in the south-central region installs the cruise monitoring system for offshore fishing. — Photo nhandan.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Local authorities of south-central provinces have taken strong and prompt actions to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing in an effort to help the local fishery sector remove the formal warning (yellow card) imposed by the European Commission and support farmers to recover from losses. The EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) which took effect from August 1, 2020, has facilitated the export of Vietnamese seafood to the EU market. However, in order to enter this market, Vietnamese fishery products must meet the requirements against IUU fishing. In other words, only when the yellow card is removed, will Vietnamese seafood products be qualified for export to the EU. According to the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development of Khánh Hòa Province, due to the EU’s yellow card for Vietnamese seafood products, the processing and export output of 44 local businesses has suffered heavy losses. It is estimated that the provincial seafood export turnover this year fell by nearly 23 per cent due to the yellow card as the EU is a big export seafood market of Việt Nam. All… Read full this story

