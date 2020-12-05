Other News Some VND96 trillion needed for logistics development in next 10 years The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 5, 2020,15:11 (GMT+7) Some VND96 trillion needed for logistics development in next 10 yearsThe Saigon Times Trucks transport cargo inside Cat Lai Port in HCMC. In the next 10 years, VND95.8 trillion will be needed for the development of the logistics sector in HCMC – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – In the next 10 years, VND95.8 trillion will be needed for the development of the logistics sector in HCMC to fulfill the target of contributing 12% to the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2030, according to a plan for logistics development in HCMC until 2025 with a vision toward 2030, which has been passed. As the logistics sector plays a key role in transporting local and imported goods, the city will improve logistics infrastructure, including building ring roads and expressways and connecting them with many provinces in the southern region. Besides, the city will boost the transportation of goods by sea and rail and foster multimodal transport to logistics centers, cargo storage centers and inland container depots. The plan also presented seven locations for the construction of logistics centers, including Long Binh in District 9,… Read full this story

